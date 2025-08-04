House owner's pit bull mauls 7-yr-old girl in Chennai

CHENNAI: A seven-year-old suffered injuries after a neighbour's pet pitbull mauled her on Sunday near her house in Tondiarpet. The girl is under treatment at the Government Stanley Hospital. Police said that the dog belonged to the house owner where the victim lived with her parents as tenants. The victim's family stayed in the first floor.

On Sunday, when the girl came downstairs, the owner's pet dog pounced on her and bit her, causing injuries to her forehead and chin. Neighbours rushed to her aid upon hearing her screams and rushed her to the hospital.

The pet dog was brought to the house only a month ago. Based on a complaint, Police have booked the pet dog owner, Jothi (45).