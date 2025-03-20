Hours after stealing bike, man dies in accident near Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man who stole a bike and was speeding near Tirupachur, Tiruvallur, died after he lost control of the vehicle on Wednesday night.

The man, M Arumugham, had crashed into a milestone and died on impact. According to the Tiruvallur Taluk police, Arumugham of Ranipet had six cases of bike theft filed against him.

On Wednesday morning, Arumugam stole a bike from a man in Kadambathur and the victim lodged a police complaint.

Around 9 pm on Wednesday, at Thirupachur, Arumugam, who was speeding, lost control of the stolen bike and fell on the road while negotiating a curve.

The police found his mobile phone and after receiving a call from his brother, identified the man to be Arumugam. His body was then sent to a government hospital in Tiruvallur for postmortem.