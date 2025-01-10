Hot air balloons take to Chennai skies at launch of TNIBF's 10th edition

CHENNAI: It was a sight to behold as around 10 vibrant hot air balloons from eight countries lifted off during the launch of the 10th edition of the Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival (TNIBF) on Friday morning at Thiruvidanthai along the East Coast Road.

Hot air balloons were brought in from various countries such as Austria, Brazil, Thailand and Vietnam, said Tourism Minister R Rajendran at the inaugural event. Minister TM Anbarasan and IAS officers Dr Chandra Mohan B and Shilpa Prabhakar Satish were present, too.

Out of the balloons that were inflated and made to float just above human height, the crowdpleasers were the specially shaped Wes the Wolf from the United Kingdom, Hugo the Cheetah from Austria, and Cameron from Belgium hot air balloons.

Giving an insight to the workings of hot air balloon events, Benedict Savio, Founder, TNIBF and Event Director, Global Media Box said they are spectator events that are entirely dependent on nature. "Calm winds and favourable weather are critical for safe operations. All decisions regarding flight and tethering are made by certified pilots as hot air balloons are classified as aircraft and operate under strict civil aviation rules and regulations," he explained.

Apart from Chennai and Pollachi, this is the first time the TNIBF event is being held in Madurai. "In Madurai, we will have free flying at the Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena," Benedict added.

The festival will continue in Chennai until January 12. Pollachi will host it on January 14-16, and then Madurai on January 18-19.