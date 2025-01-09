Hot air balloons, one of the keys to boost domestic tourism: TNIBF founder

CHENNAI: While scrolling Instagram, being a part of a hot air balloon festival is on the bucket list of most people in Chennai, as the Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival (TNIBF) is back in the city, commemorating a decade of the festival.

TM Anbarasan, Minister of Rural Industries, Cottage Industries, and Small Industries, will be inaugurating the 10th edition of TNIBF on January 10 (Friday) early in the morning at Thiruvidanthai, ECR.

It all started 10 years ago with Benedict Savio, who organised the event with a couple of balloons in Pollachi, taking inspiration from the festivals happening abroad. “Over the past decade, we've been recognised as India’s only annual balloon festival. Celebrating the 10th year, the curtain raiser this year is in Chennai. After which, Pollachi will have regular balloon flights. As a new addition, the closing ceremony will happen in Madurai,” says Savio, founder of TNIBF.

Being a spectator event, Savio points out that it’s completely dependent upon the conditions of the wind. “The festival features more than 10 hot air balloons from over eight countries including the UK, France, Austria, Brazil, Belgium, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam. Another major highlight is the specially shaped balloons like the Baby Monster, Hugo The Cheetah, Wes The Wolf and Eli The Elephant. There is a separate balloon for the Tamil Nadu Tourism as well,” he explained.

There are mini balloon models that would demonstrate the working of a hot air balloon to children. “Hot air balloons play a key role in boosting domestic tourism. Aspiring young balloonists can enrol in the Balloon Crew Programme to get insights about the opportunities in hot air balloon piloting. We focus on creating more pilots from our country,” he added.

Savio has also suggested the Tourism and Skill Development department implement a course for balloon piloting. “If that happens, we’d be the first State in the country to come up with such a course,” he smiled.

For more details and registration, visit https://www.tnibf.com/

Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival

· At Thiruvidanthai, ECR from January 10-12 (Friday to Sunday)

· Entry: Free for kids, Rs 200 for adults

· Balloons on display till 4.30 pm. Fly in them depends on wind conditions

· Carnival starts after 3 pm – kids’ games, live music, food stalls, etc.

· Musical events: DJs Sivaji (Jan 10), Thaikkudam Bridge (Jan 11), and Navz and Deepika (Jan 12)