Hospital staff arrested for sexually harassing woman during CT scan near Padianallur

CHENNAI: A hospital staff has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a young woman during a CT scan at a private medical college hospital near Padianallur tollgate.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the woman, a resident of Vilangadupakkam near Red Hills, had visited the hospital for medical treatment and was referred for a CT scan.

While undergoing the scan, she was reportedly harassed by the staff member. The woman managed to escape the room.

The accused, identified as Rajkumar from Valuthigaimedu, Ponneri, was arrested. Solavaram Police has registered a case, and further investigation is underway.