Hoax bomb threats at 15 places in Chennai

CHENNAI: City police said that there were hoax bomb threats at 15 places in the city, including the residences of prominent personalities like actor Rajinikanth, director KS Ravikumar, BJP leader H Raja, DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth, among others. Hoax threats were also issued to the Madras High Court and two television news channels.

The BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) conducted searches and eventually declared the threats a hoax. On Wednesday, too, hoax bomb threats were issued to the residences of Ministers PK Sekar Babu (HR & CE), KN Nehru (Municipal Administration & Water Supply), and Anbil Mahesh (School Education).

Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner A Arun on Tuesday said that 342 bomb threats have been issued to establishments and prominent personalities in the city since April this year, and that investigations into these hoax threats are now being conducted by the ATS (anti terrorism squad) unit of the Tamil Nadu Police.