History-sheeter held for filming reel inside Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a rowdy who made his friend film him in front of a magistrate inside a court hall for his social media content.

The Instagram reel, uploaded with the background of a gana song, had over 3 lakh views, with many criticising it as a mockery of the judicial system.

The reel shows the suspect standing on the witness box inside a court hall in the Madras High Court campus, and the same youth walking out through the Aavin Gate of the MHC.

On investigations, police learnt that the suspect who featured in the reel was a history sheeter, Bharath (24). Porbe revealed that Bharath had his friend film him while in court. Photography and videography inside a court hall is prohibited, police said.