History-sheeter arrested for obscene act in Sastry Nagar

CHENNAI: The Sasthri Nagar police have arrested a 38-year-old man, identified as a history-sheeter, for allegedly engaging in obscene acts and harassing women in the Adyar and Arunachalapuram areas.

The arrest was made following a formal complaint lodged by a woman from the locality. The complainant alleged that the accused, R. Ranganathan, a resident of Adyar, was habitually stalking women on the street, making obscene gestures, and behaving in an indecent manner.

Acting on the complaint, the Sastry Nagar police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS Act) and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHW Act).

An investigation team apprehended the accused, Ranganathan, on Thursday.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Ranganathan is a documented "history-sheeter" with a criminal record. Police confirmed that he is already facing charges in four previous cases.

After interrogation, the arrested accused was produced before a court on the same day. The court has remanded him to judicial custody.