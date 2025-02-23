Hindi teacher suspended for assaulting class three student in Kilpauk 

CHENNAI: A Hindi teacher has been suspended for allegedly assaulting a class 3 student for not reciting a Hindi poem at a private school in Kilpauk.

According to a Thanthi TV report, parents have accused the teacher, Padmalakshmi, of assaulting their child repeatedly.

They also alleged that the teacher threatened to deny him entry to the school.

Following the complaint from the parents, the school administration has suspended Padmalakshmi.