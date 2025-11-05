High-grade hydroponic ganja worth Rs.1.40 crore seized at Chennai airport, one arrested

CHENNAI: Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers of the Chennai Customs seized 1.4 kilograms of high-grade hydroponic cannabis, valued at approximately Rs. 1.40 crore, from a passenger arriving from Thailand at the Chennai International Airport.

The operation was launched based on a specific tip-off about a narcotics smuggling attempt on a private passenger flight arriving from Bangkok in the late hours of yesterday.

Upon the flight's arrival, AIU officials closely monitored the passengers. Their attention was drawn to a 28-year-old man from a North Indian state who had travelled to Thailand as a tourist but was returning to Chennai instead of his home state. This suspicious travel pattern prompted the officers to intercept him for questioning.

A thorough inspection of his luggage revealed several packets of processed food. Upon closer examination, the officers found the high-value hydroponic cannabis cleverly concealed within these food packets.

The passenger was immediately placed under arrest. Preliminary interrogation revealed that the man was allegedly sent to Thailand by a drug smuggling syndicate specifically to carry out the smuggling operation. It is suspected that upon his exit from the airport, the narcotics were to be handed over to another individual.

The Chennai Customs officials are conducting a further investigation to identify and apprehend the intended receiver of the contraband and to unravel the wider network behind this smuggling attempt.