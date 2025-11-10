Heightened security in Chennai following Delhi Red Fort incident

CHENNAI: In the wake of the Monday evening explosion incident near the Red Fort in Delhi, security has been intensified across Chennai, with police forces remaining on high alert.

As a precautionary measure, law enforcement personnel have launched a massive city-wide surveillance and vehicle check operation. The intensified vigil is focused on key locations and sensitive installations throughout the metropolitan area.

Police officers and personnel have been actively engaged in inspecting vehicles and screening individuals at numerous checkpoints. The operation aims to identify any suspicious persons or objects to prevent any potential security threats.