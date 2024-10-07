Begin typing your search...

    Heavy traffic congestion on GST Road as schools reopen

    The Traffic was choked in Tambaram, Pallavaram, Chromepet, Perungalathur, Vandalur, Urapakkam, Guduvanchery and Singaperumal Koil completely and the vehicles were moving at a snail's pace.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|7 Oct 2024 4:30 AM GMT
    Heavy traffic congestion on GST Road as schools reopen
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Traffic was affected on the GST Road on Monday morning as schools across Chennai reopened following the mid-term exam break.

    The Traffic was choked in Tambaram, Pallavaram, Chromepet, Perungalathur, Vandalur, Urapakkam, Guduvanchery and Singaperumal Koil completely and the vehicles were moving at a snail's pace.

    Earlier, the schools were set to reopen on October 3. However, teachers requested an extension of the mid-term break, emphasising the need for time to evaluate answer sheets and prepare examination results.

    Traffic congestionGST RoadSchools Reopen
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick