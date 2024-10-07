Begin typing your search...
Heavy traffic congestion on GST Road as schools reopen
The Traffic was choked in Tambaram, Pallavaram, Chromepet, Perungalathur, Vandalur, Urapakkam, Guduvanchery and Singaperumal Koil completely and the vehicles were moving at a snail's pace.
CHENNAI: Traffic was affected on the GST Road on Monday morning as schools across Chennai reopened following the mid-term exam break.
Earlier, the schools were set to reopen on October 3. However, teachers requested an extension of the mid-term break, emphasising the need for time to evaluate answer sheets and prepare examination results.
