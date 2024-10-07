Heavy traffic congestion on GST Road as schools reopen

CHENNAI: Traffic was affected on the GST Road on Monday morning as schools across Chennai reopened following the mid-term exam break.

The Traffic was choked in Tambaram, Pallavaram, Chromepet, Perungalathur, Vandalur, Urapakkam, Guduvanchery and Singaperumal Koil completely and the vehicles were moving at a snail's pace.

Earlier, the schools were set to reopen on October 3. However, teachers requested an extension of the mid-term break, emphasising the need for time to evaluate answer sheets and prepare examination results.