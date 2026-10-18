Heavy rain disrupts over 20 flights at Chennai airport

An IndiGo flight carrying 184 passengers from Kolkata was diverted to Hyderabad after it could not land in Chennai due to the adverse weather conditions. More than 10 flights arriving from cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Madurai, Tiruchy and Kolkata were forced to circle in the air for an extended period before landing.

The flights were able to land one after another after the rain eased.

Meanwhile, 12 flights scheduled to depart from Chennai, including domestic services to Madurai, Kochi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Delhi, were delayed by one to two hours. International services to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Sri Lanka, Frankfurt and Abu Dhabi were also delayed.