Chennai records extremely heavy rain at six locations, more showers likely

According to the RMC, 17 locations recorded very heavy rainfall and 18 locations received heavy rainfall during the period. The city recorded an average rainfall of 105.96 mm.

Parrys received 363.4 mm of rain, followed by Kathivakkam (344.4 mm), Meenambakkam (285.8 mm), Chennai Central (274.5 mm), Tiruvottiyur (224.4 mm) and Ennore (215.8 mm). Rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm is classified as extremely heavy.

Among the areas that recorded very heavy rainfall, Kargil Nagar received 192.4 mm, Cemetery Road 179.4 mm, Saidapet 170.2 mm, Pudupet 142 mm and Ice House 138.6 mm.

Heavy rainfall was reported in several other parts of the city, including Tondiarpet (166.5 mm), Madhavaram (126.3 mm), New Manali Town (121.8 mm) and Madipakkam (120.6 mm). Aminjikarai received 96.9 mm.