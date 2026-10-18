Chennai records extremely heavy rain at six locations, more showers likely

CHENNAI: Chennai recorded extremely heavy rainfall at six locations in the 24-hour period ending on October 18 at 8.30 am, with Parrys receiving the highest rainfall of 363.4 mm, as the Northeast monsoon intensified over the city. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Chennai and its neighbourhood on Sunday.
According to the RMC, 17 locations recorded very heavy rainfall and 18 locations received heavy rainfall during the period. The city recorded an average rainfall of 105.96 mm.
Parrys received 363.4 mm of rain, followed by Kathivakkam (344.4 mm), Meenambakkam (285.8 mm), Chennai Central (274.5 mm), Tiruvottiyur (224.4 mm) and Ennore (215.8 mm). Rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm is classified as extremely heavy.
Among the areas that recorded very heavy rainfall, Kargil Nagar received 192.4 mm, Cemetery Road 179.4 mm, Saidapet 170.2 mm, Pudupet 142 mm and Ice House 138.6 mm.
Heavy rainfall was reported in several other parts of the city, including Tondiarpet (166.5 mm), Madhavaram (126.3 mm), New Manali Town (121.8 mm) and Madipakkam (120.6 mm). Aminjikarai received 96.9 mm.
Moderate rainfall was recorded in 22 locations, while two areas received light rainfall.
The intense spell triggered waterlogging and inundation in several parts of Chennai, including AGS Colony in Velachery, Prakasam Road in Broadway and Ice House in Triplicane, besides other low-lying areas.
A rescue team comprising 30 personnel equipped with six boats was deployed in the inundated AGS Colony area in Velachery.
Geetha Ganesh, a resident of AGS Colony, said several major streets in the western part of the locality experienced waterlogging, with water stagnating up to two feet on some roads.
"By morning, the water had started receding and flowing into Veerangal Odai. The roads in neighbouring areas are at a higher level, so water needs to be pumped out whenever there is heavy rain like the spell witnessed last night," she said.
Meanwhile, the RMC said satellite imagery indicated significant convective cloud development over north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining sea areas, associated with a cyclonic circulation over the region. This weather system is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall over Chennai and its neighbourhood on Sunday.