Head to Marina, Besant Nagar beaches to catch India-NZ Champions Trophy final

CHENNAI: The live screening of India vs Pakistan match at the Marina Beach was a hit and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) is putting up another screening for the final of ICC Champions Trophy match between India and New Zealand on Sunday afternoon from 2.30 pm.

The screenings will be put up at two different locations:

1 Marina Beach (Opposite Vivekananda House)

2 Besant Nagar Beach (Near Police Booth)

The screening was an initiative by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), and attendees were advised to carry adequate water and umbrellas to stay comfortable.