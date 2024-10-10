HC refuses Gymkhana plea to restrain State from digging up golf course at Madras Race Club

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused a plea of Gymkhana Club to restrain the State from “damaging” the golf course located within the premises of Madras Race Club (MRC) at Guindy.

Justice N Senthilkumar heard the petition moved by Gymkhana Club challenging the State’s action of digging up the golf course land.

Senior counsel PR Raman, on behalf of the Gymkhana Club, submitted that the state is allowing races but denying entry to the golf course.

Citing disaster management as the reason, as sidewalks are flooded during rains, the revenue department has dug up the golf course with JCB and bulldozers, said the senior counsel.

Submitting that the petitioner had been in possession of the land for more than 147 years, the counsel sought to restrain the State from digging up the land any further and maintain the status quo. “If the state is allowed to proceed, my client’s rights will be completely destroyed,” added the senior counsel.

Objecting to the submission, Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran questioned the locus standi and maintainability of the petitioner, as the land was leased out to Madras Race Club. Since the lease agreement has been terminated and the land has been taken into state possession, the petitioner cannot claim any right to stall the process, said the AAG.

After hearing all submissions, the judge posted the matter to October 24 for the State to submit its counter to the petition.