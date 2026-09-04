Harried actor takes to social media, Chennai airport to install 36 sanitary napkin vending machines

The move comes amid renewed attention to the absence of menstrual hygiene facilities at the airport after actress Latha Rao shared her experience of struggling to obtain a sanitary napkin when she unexpectedly started bleeding while waiting to board a flight to Hyderabad.

Rao said she usually carries sanitary napkins while travelling but had forgotten to pack one on this occasion. On enquiring with women airport employees, she was told that the vending machines previously available in women’s restrooms were no longer operational.

She then rushed from Gate 1 to a pharmacy near Gate 7, but had to wait for the staff member to return to the counter before she could purchase a napkin. By the time she returned, boarding had begun.