Harried actor takes to social media, Chennai airport to install 36 sanitary napkin vending machines

CHENNAI: Chennai airport will install 36 new sanitary napkin vending machines in women’s restrooms by the end of September, with the facility expected to become operational from October 1.
The move comes amid renewed attention to the absence of menstrual hygiene facilities at the airport after actress Latha Rao shared her experience of struggling to obtain a sanitary napkin when she unexpectedly started bleeding while waiting to board a flight to Hyderabad.
Rao said she usually carries sanitary napkins while travelling but had forgotten to pack one on this occasion. On enquiring with women airport employees, she was told that the vending machines previously available in women’s restrooms were no longer operational.
She then rushed from Gate 1 to a pharmacy near Gate 7, but had to wait for the staff member to return to the counter before she could purchase a napkin. By the time she returned, boarding had begun.
Rao later said menstruation was a natural occurrence and should not be considered embarrassing to discuss. She also urged women to include sanitary napkins in their travel checklist.
Responding to the complaint, airport authorities claimed that providing pads through vending machines was discontinued following complaints of misuse. As an interim measure, phone numbers have been displayed inside women’s restrooms.
Passengers requiring sanitary napkins can call the number and a female airport employee will deliver one within about two minutes, according to the Airports Authority of India.
Officials said the temporary arrangement will continue until the 36 new vending machines are installed. Once operational, the machines will allow women passengers to access sanitary napkins directly from the restrooms, they said.