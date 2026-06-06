Guruvayur-Egmore express rerouted for maintenance work

Accordingly, the Guruvayur–Chennai Egmore Express (Train No 16128), which departs Guruvayur at 11.15 pm and arrives at Chennai Egmore, will be diverted via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi and Tiruchy from today (Sunday) till July 6, excluding June 16, 23 and 30.

Further, the train will not stop at Madurai, Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul and Manapparai railway stations during this period. Instead, it will halt at Aruppukottai, Sivaganga and Pudukkottai stations.