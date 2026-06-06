Chennai

Guruvayur-Egmore express rerouted for maintenance work

The train will not stop at Madurai, Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul and Manapparai railway stations during this period
Representative Image
Representative Image
Updated on

CHENNAI: In view of the ongoing maintenance works in the Madurai Division, changes have been made in the operation of an express train service, a press release issued by Southern Railway stated.

Accordingly, the Guruvayur–Chennai Egmore Express (Train No 16128), which departs Guruvayur at 11.15 pm and arrives at Chennai Egmore, will be diverted via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi and Tiruchy from today (Sunday) till July 6, excluding June 16, 23 and 30.

Further, the train will not stop at Madurai, Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul and Manapparai railway stations during this period. Instead, it will halt at Aruppukottai, Sivaganga and Pudukkottai stations.

Southern Railway
Maintenance Work
Guruvayur-Egmore

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