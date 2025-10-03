Guest worker beaten to death over Pooja gifts in Madhavaram

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old guest worker from Bihar was beaten to death at his rented residence in Madhavaram following a quarrel with fellow workers late on Wednesday night, allegedly over Ayudha Pooja gifts. Police have registered a case of murder and launched a search for the four suspects who fled after the attack.

The deceased was identified as Mirala Kumar (19), a native of Bihar, who was staying with four others in a shared accommodation in Thattankulam, Madhavaram. Police said all of them were employed at a private firm in the area. On Wednesday, the workers had attended Ayudha Pooja celebrations at their company, during which gifts were distributed to the staff.

A dispute reportedly arose between Kumar and the others over the gifts, which later escalated into a heated argument after they returned home.

During the altercation, Kumar’s roommates attacked him with an empty liquor bottle, causing severe head injuries.

They then fled the scene, leaving him in a pool of blood. Hearing his cries, neighbours rushed to his aid and took him to Government Stanley Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Madhavaram Inspector of Police Rajagopal has registered a case of murder and initiated a search for the absconding suspects.