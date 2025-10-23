Greater Chennai Home Guards invites applications

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Home Guards has invited applications from men and women to join the force.

"Applicants must be a resident of Chennai city, possess good conduct with no criminal records, must be above 18 years and below 50 years of age as on October 1, 2025, and must have studied up to class 10 (pass or fail)," according to an official release.

The selected candidates will be trained for 45 days (one-hour daily training). After completion of the training, they will be deployed to a police station to assist the police in their respective areas.

For every callout, such as night duty, day patrol, traffic regulation, etc., they will be paid Rs 560 as special allowance.

Eligible candidates can get application forms free of cost at the Home Guard office at Saidapet police station campus.

Filled-up applications are to be sent by post or in person before 5 pm on November 30 to the Greater Chennai Home Guard Office, J1 Saidapet police station complex, Anna Salai, Saidapet, Chennai-15. Contact No: 95667 76222, 74186 81700.