Greater Chennai Corporation rolls out Rs 65 crore worth of equipment ahead of monsoon

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Saturday rolled out 356 vehicles, 2,873 dustbins and other equipment worth Rs 65 crore to strengthen solid waste management and ensure uninterrupted civic services ahead of the northeast monsoon.
GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran inaugurated the new fleet and equipment at Lloyds Colony in Teynampet zone. He also distributed uniforms and raincoats to sanitation workers.
The vehicles are intended to improve waste collection, maintain road cleanliness and ensure the timely removal of garbage during the monsoon season. The new infrastructure includes 283 battery-operated vehicles (BOVs), 37 refuse compactors, 28 two-tonne-capacity vehicles, seven hook loaders, a mechanical sweeper, 18 containers with a capacity of 20 cubic metres each, and 2,854 bins.
Officials said that the additional vehicles and equipment would help the civic body handle bulk waste generation and respond swiftly to cleanliness requirements in waterlogged areas during heavy rainfall. The initiative aims to ensure timely garbage removal, clean roads and uninterrupted solid waste management services throughout the monsoon season.
Deputy Commissioner (Health) Thackeray Shubham Dnyandeorao and other senior officials were present at the inauguration.