Greater Chennai Corporation rolls out Rs 65 crore worth of equipment ahead of monsoon

GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran inaugurated the new fleet and equipment at Lloyds Colony in Teynampet zone. He also distributed uniforms and raincoats to sanitation workers.

The vehicles are intended to improve waste collection, maintain road cleanliness and ensure the timely removal of garbage during the monsoon season. The new infrastructure includes 283 battery-operated vehicles (BOVs), 37 refuse compactors, 28 two-tonne-capacity vehicles, seven hook loaders, a mechanical sweeper, 18 containers with a capacity of 20 cubic metres each, and 2,854 bins.