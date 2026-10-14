Greater Chennai Corporation plans new accessible pathway for Rs 2.17 crore at Marina Beach

A senior official from the Corporation told DT Next, “The previous 263-metre-long and 3-metre-wide wooden ramp was built for Rs 1.14 crore using multiple hardwood varieties, including Brazilian timber, and inaugurated in November 2022. Following complaints about damage to the wooden ramp that caused difficulties for PWDs and wheelchair users, we now plan to build a stronger, long-lasting pathway with a solid base.”

According to the tender document, the proposed project includes the complete construction, supply, installation, fixing, finishing, and commissioning of a timber-decked accessible pathway. Approved high-density timbers, such as Red Meranti and Babool wood, will be used for all necessary hardware.