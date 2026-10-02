Chennai Corporation to take over maintenance of footpaths, SWDs on Anna Salai

On a pilot basis, the department will hand over sections of the arterial Anna Salai, from the Quaid-e-Millath Bridge (Park Town) to the airport.

"In the first phase, on a pilot basis, a 12-km stretch of Anna Salai and parts of Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road up to airport, excluding the Teynampet–Saidapet flyover section, will be handed over to the GCC to maintain the footpaths and SWDs," corporation sources told DT Next.

"Once the pilot project is completed successfully, all other highway roads in the city, such as Poonamallee High Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai and other roads, will be handed over," sources added.