Chennai Corporation to take over maintenance of footpaths, SWDs on Anna Salai

CHENNAI: The State Highways Department has initiated discussions with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to hand over the maintenance of footpaths and stormwater drains (SWDs) along key arterial stretches to the civic body to strengthen enforcement and improve pedestrian infrastructure.
On a pilot basis, the department will hand over sections of the arterial Anna Salai, from the Quaid-e-Millath Bridge (Park Town) to the airport.
"In the first phase, on a pilot basis, a 12-km stretch of Anna Salai and parts of Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road up to airport, excluding the Teynampet–Saidapet flyover section, will be handed over to the GCC to maintain the footpaths and SWDs," corporation sources told DT Next.
"Once the pilot project is completed successfully, all other highway roads in the city, such as Poonamallee High Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai and other roads, will be handed over," sources added.
When asked, a State Highways Department official said, "The department will restrict its role strictly to laying and maintaining main carriageways, while GCC will manage everything beyond the curb, including pavement maintenance, drain clearance, and footpaths."
An official from the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority said discussions are under way to identify and finalise the stretches. Once that is over, the Highways Department will issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) to initiate the work.
The official said Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran pointed out during the discussion that the civic body was already carrying out solid waste management and enforcement activities to clear footpaths within GCC limits, and added that the corporation can also handle footpath maintenance and SWD clearance to ensure obstacle-free footpaths for pedestrians.
Mohamood Akil, a resident of Royapettah, highlighted that the footpath at the intersection of GP Road and Anna Salai is encroached upon, and multiple sections along Anna Salai are blocked, obstructing pedestrian access.
"Missing sections and wobbling paving blocks are there along the footpath. They need to be replaced and properly maintained," he noted.