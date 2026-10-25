Greater Chennai Corporation, Metro Water step up monsoon works with relief centres and RWH drives

GCC Commissioner GS Samaran inspected the monsoon preparedness activities in the Manali zone.

First, he inspected water hyacinth clearance and desilting works at the Puzhal surplus water channel in Amullavoyal. These operations are being continuously monitored via drones and new zonal command centres equipped with real-time CCTV feeds.

Emergency infrastructure has been deployed across 21 vulnerable low-lying spots, including Sadayankuppam, Edaplayam, Kulakarai, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Thamaraikulam, and old and new Naidupalayam. Additionally, vector control efforts have been scaled up with the deployment of 3,700 field workers across the city.