Greater Chennai Corporation, Metro Water step up monsoon works with relief centres and RWH drives

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has ramped up its northeast monsoon preparedness by setting up 17 relief centres, eight central kitchens, and emergency motor pumps, including tractor-mounted 100 HP and 25 HP pumps across vulnerable low-lying neighbourhoods like Sadayankuppam and 20 surrounding areas in the Manali zone.
GCC Commissioner GS Samaran inspected the monsoon preparedness activities in the Manali zone.
First, he inspected water hyacinth clearance and desilting works at the Puzhal surplus water channel in Amullavoyal. These operations are being continuously monitored via drones and new zonal command centres equipped with real-time CCTV feeds.
Emergency infrastructure has been deployed across 21 vulnerable low-lying spots, including Sadayankuppam, Edaplayam, Kulakarai, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Thamaraikulam, and old and new Naidupalayam. Additionally, vector control efforts have been scaled up with the deployment of 3,700 field workers across the city.
Simultaneously, following a state-wide launch by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) initiated a city-wide public awareness campaign for Rainwater Harvesting (RWH) across 15 zones. On Saturday, CMWSSB officials inspected rooftop RWH structures, filter chambers, and recharge pits in apartments and commercial complexes.
They also conducted workshops with residents and self-help groups to promote sustainable local water conservation, strongly urging the public to maintain and service their RWH systems ahead of the peak monsoon season.