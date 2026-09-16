Greater Chennai Corporation collects Rs 6.60 lakh fine from non-compliant bulk waste generators

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has collected Rs 6.60 lakh in fines from 120 non-compliant Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) over the last 40 days, starting August 6. The action was taken against violators out of 3,204 registered BWGs for failing to adhere to the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026.
Instructed BWGs to segregate and submit the waste to GCC or through empanelled vendors from October 1.
A senior Corporation official said, “From October 1, the rules will be implemented for BWGs to submit the waste in a segregated manner – either to GCC or empanelled vendors. In the zones where GCC handles source segregation, workers will collect the waste. We’ve also instructed workers to collect and transport the waste in different compartments of the garbage vehicle.”
An entity is classified as a BWG if it generates 100 kg, or more, of solid waste daily, has a built-up area of 20,000 square metres or more and consumes 40,000 litres or more of water daily. This applies to corporate offices, residential welfare associations, hotels, hospitals, IT parks, marriage halls, and commercial establishments.
While 90% of BWGs across Corporation areas have registered, the remaining 10 per cent must register immediately on the CPCB portal. Fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 will be levied on non-compliant units, backed by a May 25, 2026, Supreme Court order empowering GCC authorities to initiate legal action against violators, said an official statement by GCC.
BWGs must use colour-coded bins at entrances to segregate waste into four categories: biodegradable, non-biodegradable, domestic and hazardous waste. Maintain waste processing records and submit quarterly reports on GCC and CPCB web portals. Zonal staff and Swachh Bharat campaigners will assist BWGs with portal uploads.