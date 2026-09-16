Greater Chennai Corporation collects Rs 6.60 lakh fine from non-compliant bulk waste generators

Instructed BWGs to segregate and submit the waste to GCC or through empanelled vendors from October 1.

A senior Corporation official said, “From October 1, the rules will be implemented for BWGs to submit the waste in a segregated manner – either to GCC or empanelled vendors. In the zones where GCC handles source segregation, workers will collect the waste. We’ve also instructed workers to collect and transport the waste in different compartments of the garbage vehicle.”