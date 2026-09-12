Chennai Corporation makes four-way waste segregation mandatory, warns of penalties

Under the latest directive, every waste generator, including households, commercial establishments, institutions, government offices, apartments and bulk waste generators, must segregate waste into four categories before handing it over to the corporation’s cleanliness workers.

Wet waste, including food and other biodegradable waste, must be placed in the green bin, while dry waste such as paper, plastic, metal, glass and other recyclables must go into the blue bin. Sanitary waste such as diapers and sanitary napkins must be wrapped separately and placed in the red bin. Batteries, bulbs, e-waste, expired medicines, and chemicals must be kept separately as domestic hazardous/special-care waste in the black bin.