Greater Chennai Corporation, Azad Foundation sign pact to teach commercial driving to women

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) signed a MoU with the NGO Azad Foundation at the Ripon Building to expand mobility options and secure dignified livelihoods for women across the city, with a special focus on those from marginalised socio-economic backgrounds.
Under the agreement, the initiative will provide commercial driving training for two-wheelers and four-wheelers to help women transition into professional transit roles.
Beyond skill acquisition, the programme focuses on creating safe, dignified job opportunities and removing structural barriers women face in the transport and mobility sectors.
Through this partnership, GCC’s Gender and Policy Lab emphasised that empowering women with professional driving skills not only advances individual financial freedom but also strengthens safe transit infrastructure for all women navigating Chennai’s public and commercial transport networks.
GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran, Azad Foundation executives Dolon Ganguly and Malini Krishnan, and head of Gender and Policy Lab, Legis, were present at the event.