Govt levels bumpy Erikkarai road after DT Next report; temporary solution, say Noombal residents

CHENNAI: Following the story published in DT Next on January 2 titled, ‘Damaged Erikkarai Main Road being accident-prone, caution locals’, the government department has taken action on levelling the road stretch.

However, residents are rankled over the temporary solution that has been taken despite media coverage, as no permanent roads have been laid.

The Erikkarai Main Road has been in a poor condition for several years. Also, the Mettu Road, only a few metres from Erikkarai Main Road, is also in a dangerous condition, with the risk of fatal accidents.

Meanwhile, a resolution was also passed to re-lay the Erikkarai Main Road in July last year, but residents lament over the lack of permanent action.

“The map by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) includes Erikarai Street. Whereas residents say that it belongs to Noombal under the Tiruverkadu municipality. Both GCC and the municipality have been taking advantage of this dilemma without laying proper roads,” a resident pointed out.