Govt doctors assn stage protest at Stanley GH, demand creation of additional posts

CHENNAI: The Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) staged a protest at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Monday demanding the creation of additional posts in the government healthcare facilities.

Doctors also boycotted institutional and departmental meetings, and demanded adequate posts at all levels of doctors and medical staff on par with the patient load, after calculating the actual bed strength of hospitals.

After the recent attack on doctors at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai and Milaguparai ESI Tiruchy, doctors pointed out that manpower shortage was the main reason for such incidents. “Patients have increased in almost all hospitals. Despite submitting the facts with the health department officials during the meeting after the incident, no steps have been initiated till date,” a statement from FOGDA said.

A member of the association averred that several officials have resorted to demeaning the doctors’ fraternity in the ensuing weeks after the meeting. “This has affected the overall morale of all the government doctors who are already reeling under undue work pressure,” the member added.

Other members discussed these issues at a meeting on Sunday and submitted a list of demands in public healthcare. They demanded that the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONCs) should be run only if it had 7 obstetricians, especially when deliveries exceed 60 during the 2 pm to 8 am shift.

Another demand was to revise the total number of posts of medical officers at all levels. Doctors have also asked to conduct counselling for the 2023 Associate professor panel and all panels of 2024. They requested Chief Minister Stalin to take stern action against the high-handed behaviour of health officials.