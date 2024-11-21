Health sector peaking under DMK regime, Ma Su refutes charges

COIMBATORE: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday refuted charges made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami that the health sector is in a poor state of affairs under the current DMK regime, citing the number of people successfully saved by the health initiatives.

The Health Minister claimed that the lives of 12,317 heart patients were saved after DMK came to power. “11,608 people in Primary Health Centres (PHC) and 649 people in Sub Health Centres (PHC) were extended proper health care which helped to save them from cardiac arrests,” he said to media, after inaugurating a sub-health centre in Talavadi.

Subramanian said several people have benefitted from more than ten such schemes rolled out by the State government. “The State’s first-ever post-mortem facility in a PHC has been established in the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Talavadi,” he said.

Stating that the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme launched in August 2021 has earned acclaim from the United Nations, Subramanian said Chief Minister MK Stalin will give away the medical kit to a beneficiary in Villupuram on November 29, with whom the scheme would have reached 2 crore people.

Ma Su also inaugurated new sub-health centres through video conference in Talavadi, Nambiyur, Perundurai, Sathyamangalam, Bhavanisagar and Bhavani areas built at a total cost of Rs 3.31 crore. Earlier, Ma Subramanian took a long trek for 13 km through the forest area from Gethesal to Germalam village in Talavadi to inspect a sub-health centre.