Govi Chezhiaan presides over AACEG’s centenary celebration, opens new infra

CHENNAI: The Alumni Association of the College of Engineering, Guindy (AACEG) held its centenary celebration at the university here on Sunday, with the participation of achievers in various domains coming back with nostalgia.

Amidst the presence of several illustrious alumni, students, professors, higher education officials and Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan, the association celebrated the coming-together of several stakeholders.

The AACEG was established in 1925 and has been actively participating in various initiatives, including a slew of developmental activities of the university to date. Minister Govi Chezhiaan said that participating in the centenary celebration event is a proud moment for him. “The alumni who have showcased excellence in their own fields, continue to contribute further to the university, despite their busy schedules and personal commitments. This is greatly appreciated. This also motivates the current students to follow suit. As there are already several outstanding personalities in the respective fields, I hope many more join in the long list of achievers,” he added.

AACEG was established in 1794 by the then British administration as a survey school, which was later expanded into a full-fledged college, considered to be the first such institution outside Europe. Over the past hundred years, the AACEG has played a significant role in the college’s growth by providing infrastructural support, offering scholarships to students, training them for interviews, and creating employment opportunities.

Govi Chezhiaan inaugurated a hall of fame, a mini theatre, guest rooms, an open stage, and also restored the clock on the college’s iconic dome, to mark the centenary celebrations. Higher Education Department secretary, P Shankar, said, “The Anna University has a long legacy and I thank the alumni for it. Although I also wanted to pursue my engineering degree here, unfortunately, it could not happen. Nevertheless, I am glad to be part of this celebration.”