Governor-Chancellor Ravi to review Anna University security following sexual assault incident

CHENNAI: In the wake of a disturbing incident of sexual assault on a 19-year-old student by an intruder on the Anna University campus, Governor-Chancellor R N Ravi has scheduled a visit to the varsity to review the security arrangements and assess the situation.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, deeply perturbed by the news, Ravi, who also serves as the Chancellor of Anna University, has scheduled his visit for Saturday, December 28.

“During his visit, he will inspect the site of the incident, engage in discussions with the Registrar and other faculty members, and conduct a thorough review of the campus security,” sources said.

The Governor-Chancellor's visit underscores the gravity of the situation and the importance of ensuring a safe and secure environment for students on campus.

Ravi's assessment of the security arrangements is expected to identify vulnerabilities and lead to the implementation of measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The university administration has been under scrutiny following the incident, with concerns raised about the adequacy of security measures in place.

Ravi's visit is seen as a move to reassure students, parents, and the wider community that the authorities are taking the necessary steps to address these concerns.





