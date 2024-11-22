Government staff held for cheating parents of MBBS aspirants of Rs 85 lakh in Avadi

CHENNAI: Avadi City police’s job racket wing on Thursday arrested a government staff for cheating parents of MBBS aspirants of around Rs 85 lakh by promising seats for their wards.

The arrested person, Govindaraj, was employed with the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation in Nagapattinam. He was arrested based on a complaint from S Kowsalya (51) of Mangadu.

Govindaraj has been friends with Kowsalya’s husband, Subramanian, for the last 10 years. Citing his employment in the education department, Govindaraj claimed to be well acquainted with important officers in the department and ministry, and that he would often help aspirants get MBBS seats.

Subramanian took a loan of Rs 15 lakh from a friend, who wanted his daughter to study MBBS, and gave it to Govindaraj. Word spread and at least four more parents too contacted him and gave Rs 15 lakh each to be given to Govindaraj.

Investigations revealed that he had sent Rs 85.4 lakh to Govindaraj’s bank account. However, Govindaraj never helped with the seats, and dodged the parents whenever they demanded the money back, after which a police complaint was filed.

A special team arrested Govindaraj in Cuddalore on Thursday, and remanded him in judicial custody.