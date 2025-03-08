Government school kids forced to be part of BJP’s signature campaign; Tamil Nadu unit secretary among 5 arrested

CHENNAI: The police have booked five cadres of Tamil Nadu BJP, including the party state unit's secretary, SG Suryah, for allegedly forcing students of a government school near Chennai to participate in the political party's signature campaign on Thursday evening.

Kannagi Nagar Police have registered a case based on a complaint from the District Child Protection Officer, Ranjitha Priya.

The state unit of the BJP had launched a signature campaign in support of the three language policy and the National Education Policy (NEP) across the State. As part of this, a team led by SG Suryah held a campaign at Karapakkam near the government higher secondary school there.

In her complaint to the police, the DCPO stated that the political party cadres had forced the minors to take part in their signature campaign and sought action against them.

Apart from SG Suryah, the Kannagi Nagar Police have also booked Leo Sundaram, P Koteeswaran, V Mohan, and S Anbarasu.