Government driver misbehaves with student in Mylapore

CHENNAI: Vijayakumar (48) of Triplicane, a driver with a government department, was arrested for misbehaving with a college student outside the Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore on Sunday.

The 21-year-old complainant was praying outside the temple when the accused brushed against her and touched her inappropriately. When the woman confronted him, he allegedly threatened her, and she filed a police complaint.

The Mylapore police, after investigations, arrested Vijayakumar, and he was charged under several sections of the BNS and the TNHPW Act. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.