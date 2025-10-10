Begin typing your search...

    Government bus rams into parked trailer near Maduranthagam; 13 injured

    The bus with 48 passengers was heading to Kilambakkam from Karur early Friday morning.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Oct 2025 9:24 PM IST
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: As many as 13 were injured after a government bus rammed into a parked trailer near Maduranthagam on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway on Friday.

    The bus with 48 passengers was heading to Kilambakkam from Karur early Friday morning. When nearing Anthimanam near Maduranthagam on the NH, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a parked trailer.

    Upon impact, 13 passengers were injured; they were later taken to the Chengalpattu GH for treatment. Police said the driver might be asleep and lost control of the vehicle.

    The Maduranthagam police have registered a case, and further investigation is on.

    Following the incident, the traffic was affected for a while on the NH in the early morning.

    Bus accidentMaduranthagamgovernment bus accidentgovernment bus
    DTNEXT Bureau

