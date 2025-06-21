Good Samaritan falls prey to theft, suspect nabbed in Chennai

CHENNAI: City police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly stealing an auto rickshaw after cunningly tricking its owner by pretending to need a tow, and subsequently recovered the stolen vehicle.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday. Thangapandian (30), an auto driver residing on VOC Street, Arumbakkam, was passing near Vaishnava College on Poonamalee High Road. He was stopped by another man standing with his own auto-rickshaw nearby.

The stranger informed Thangapandian that his auto had run out of fuel and requested help towing it to a nearby bunk.

Thangapandian explained he didn't know how to tow another vehicle. Seizing the opportunity, the stranger offered to demonstrate how to tow, suggesting Thangapandian drive his (the stranger's) auto while he drove Thangapandian's.

Trusting the man, Thangapandian agreed and sat in the stranger's auto. After being towed a short distance, the suspect suddenly sped away in Thangapandian's auto, disappearing with it.

Left stranded, Thangapandian took the suspect's abandoned auto to the Arumbakkam Police Station.

He filed a formal complaint, handing over the suspect's vehicle and requesting action to recover his stolen auto. Police registered a case and initiated an investigation. Under the supervision of the Crime inspector of Arumbakkam Police Station, a dedicated team conducted intensive inquiries.

Their efforts led to the identification and arrest of the suspect Rajasekar (35), a resident of Kasturibai Street, Arumbakkam. The police successfully recovered Thangapandian's stolen auto from Rajasekar's possession.

During interrogation, Rajasekar reportedly confessed to the crime. He revealed that on the same early morning (June 18), he had stolen another auto from the Koyambedu area.

While driving the stolen auto towards Arumbakkam, it broke down. Seeing Thangapandian pass by, he hatched a plan. Following the investigation, Rajasekar was produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody.