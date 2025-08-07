Gold price rises in Chennai on August 7, a day after crossing Rs 75,000

CHENNAI: Gold prices in the city rose again on Thursday (August 7, 2025), climbing by Rs 160 per sovereign to touch Rs 75,200. A gram of 22-carat gold now costs Rs 9,400.

On Wednesday (August 6), the yellow metal crossed the Rs 75,000 mark for the second time this year. A sovereign was priced at Rs 75,040, the same rate it had last touched on July 23.

Gold prices have been on a steady upward trend recently, going up by almost Rs 2,000 per sovereign since August 1.

In the past few months, the gold price has seen a series of fluctuations. On February 5, it was priced at Rs 63,240 per sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12. Later, after more fluctuations, on March 14, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price. Later, on April 22, it reached an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, with a steep one-day jump of Rs 2,200.

Meanwhile, the price of gold is presently on the rise, and as of August 7, it stands at Rs 75,200 per sovereign.

On the other hand, the price of silver has also risen by Re 1 and is sold for Rs 127/gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

06.08.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 75,040

05.08.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,960

04.08.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,360

02.08.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,320

01.08.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,200

31.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,360

Silver price over the last five days:

06.08.2025: 1 gram- Rs 126

05.08.2025: 1 gram- Rs 125

04.08.2025: 1 gram- Rs 123

02.08.2025: 1 gram- Rs 123

01.08.2025: 1 gram- Rs 123

31.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 125