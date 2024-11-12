Gold price plunges by Rs 1,080 per sovereign in Chennai; check out price in Chennai on November 12

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has seen a significant drop on November 12, continuing a recent trend of declining rates.

According to Maalaimalar, the price of 22-karat gold fell by Rs 135 per gram to Rs 7,085, which works out to a steep fall of Rs 1,080 per sovereign (8 grams). On Tuesday, gold is priced at Rs 56,680 per sovereign.

Silver prices also dipped, with one gram now selling at Rs 100, down by Rs 2.

Market analysts suggest that the dip in gold prices is primarily due to decreased demand and the strengthening of the Indian rupee against the US dollar in international markets.

Gold price (per sovereign):

12-11-2024: Rs 56,680

11-11-2024: Rs 57,760

10-11-2024: Rs 58,200

09-11-2024: Rs 58,200

08-11-2024: Rs 58,280

07-11-2024: Rs 57,600

Silver price (per gram):

12-11-2024: Rs 100

11-11-2024: Rs 102

10-11-2024: Rs 103

09-11-2024: Rs 103

08-11-2024: Rs 103

07-11-2024: Rs 102