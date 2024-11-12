Begin typing your search...

    According to Maalaimalar, the price of 22-karat gold fell by Rs 135 per gram to Rs 7,085, which works out to a steep fall of Rs 1,080 per sovereign (8 grams). On Tuesday, gold is priced at Rs 56,680 per sovereign.

    Gold price plunges by Rs 1,080 per sovereign in Chennai; check out price in Chennai on November 12
    A customer purchasing Gold Jewellery from a showroom (File Photo)

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has seen a significant drop on November 12, continuing a recent trend of declining rates.

    Silver prices also dipped, with one gram now selling at Rs 100, down by Rs 2.

    Market analysts suggest that the dip in gold prices is primarily due to decreased demand and the strengthening of the Indian rupee against the US dollar in international markets.

    Gold price (per sovereign):

    12-11-2024: Rs 56,680

    11-11-2024: Rs 57,760

    10-11-2024: Rs 58,200

    09-11-2024: Rs 58,200

    08-11-2024: Rs 58,280

    07-11-2024: Rs 57,600

    Silver price (per gram):

    12-11-2024: Rs 100

    11-11-2024: Rs 102

    10-11-2024: Rs 103

    09-11-2024: Rs 103

    08-11-2024: Rs 103

    07-11-2024: Rs 102

