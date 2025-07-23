Begin typing your search...

    Gold price in Chennai records rise; crosses Rs 75,000/sovereign on July 23, 2025

    Planning to buy gold today? Check out the latest gold rates in Chennai before you head to the jewellers

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 July 2025 9:52 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-07-23 04:48:58  )
    Gold price in Chennai records rise; crosses Rs 75,000/sovereign on July 23, 2025
    X

    Gold jewellery displayed in a showroom in Chennai (Credits: Hemanathan M)

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 760 per sovereign on Wednesday (July 23, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 9,380.

    A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 75,040.

    On Tuesday (July 22), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 74,280 after recording a sharp rise of Rs 840 per sovereign.

    On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

    On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

    On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

    Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, July 23, the rate stands at Rs 75,040 per sovereign.

    On the other hand, the price of silver has increased by Re 1 and is sold at Rs 129/gm.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    22.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,280

    21.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,440

    19.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,360

    18.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,880

    17.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,840

    Silver price over the last five days:

    22.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 128

    21.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 126

    19.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 126

    18.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 125

    17.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 124

    Gold pricesgold price in ChennaiGold and silver pricegold prices updates
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X