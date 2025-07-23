Gold price in Chennai records rise; crosses Rs 75,000/sovereign on July 23, 2025
Planning to buy gold today? Check out the latest gold rates in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 760 per sovereign on Wednesday (July 23, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 9,380.
A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 75,040.
On Tuesday (July 22), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 74,280 after recording a sharp rise of Rs 840 per sovereign.
On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.
On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.
On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.
Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, July 23, the rate stands at Rs 75,040 per sovereign.
On the other hand, the price of silver has increased by Re 1 and is sold at Rs 129/gm.
Gold price over the last five days:
22.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,280
21.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,440
19.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,360
18.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,880
17.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,840
Silver price over the last five days:
22.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 128
21.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 126
19.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 126
18.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 125
17.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 124