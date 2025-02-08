Gold price hits all-time high in Chennai, sovereign costs Rs 63,560 on Feb 8

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 120 per sovereign on Saturday (February 8) and the yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 63,560.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 15, with a gram now costing Rs 7,945.

On January 31, the price of gold rose by Rs 960 in a single day, reaching Rs 61,840 per sovereign. On February 4, it touched Rs 62,480. The next day, on February 5, the per-sovereign gold rate soared to Rs 63,240 and remained at Rs 63,440 for the following two days.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 107 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

07.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,440

06.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,440

05.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,240

04.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 62,480

03.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 61,640

Silver price over the last five days:

07.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

06.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

05.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

04.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106

03.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107