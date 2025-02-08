Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 Feb 2025 10:55 AM IST
    Gold price hits all-time high in Chennai, sovereign costs Rs 63,560 on Feb 8
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 120 per sovereign on Saturday (February 8) and the yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 63,560.

    Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 15, with a gram now costing Rs 7,945.

    On January 31, the price of gold rose by Rs 960 in a single day, reaching Rs 61,840 per sovereign. On February 4, it touched Rs 62,480. The next day, on February 5, the per-sovereign gold rate soared to Rs 63,240 and remained at Rs 63,440 for the following two days.

    Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 107 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    07.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,440

    06.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,440

    05.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,240

    04.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 62,480

    03.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 61,640

    Silver price over the last five days:

    07.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    06.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    05.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    04.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106

    03.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    Online Desk

