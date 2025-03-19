Gold paste worth Rs 1.23 crore seized from inside of water bottle at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized 1.5 kilograms of gold paste worth Rs 1.23 crore, which was being smuggled from Dubai in a passenger's water bottle at Chennai International Airport.

A private passenger flight from Dubai landed at Chennai International Airport at 2.20am .

Customs officials were monitoring passengers and stopped those they found suspicious for inspection.

One of them, a 35-year-old male passenger from Chennai, had returned from a tourist trip to Dubai.

When questioned, he gave inconsistent answers, raising further suspicion.

Upon searching his luggage, nothing was found.

However, suspecting something amiss, officials conducted a thorough personal search in a private room but still found nothing.

Continuing their inspection, officials examined each item in the passenger's possession.

They noticed that a water bottle he was carrying felt unusually heavy.

Upon opening the bottle, they discovered gold paste concealed within the water.

Customs officials seized the 1.5 kilograms of gold paste and arrested the passenger for further investigation.