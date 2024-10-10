Gold, e-cigarettes and electronics seized in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold, E-cigarettes, and electronics worth Rs 1 crore from four air passengers who arrived from Malaysia on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off that gold, and electronics in huge quantities were being smuggled into the city from Malaysia, the DRI on Wednesday visited the Chennai airport and were monitoring the passengers who arrive from Malaysia.

The officers on suspicion intercepted a group of four passengers who visited Malaysia on tourist visas.

During questioning, they found all four of them were evasive in their replies and further when the officers checked their luggage found they had gold coins along with 3,220 e-cigarettes and iPhones.

The DRI recovered the same and handed them to the Airport customs officers and the customs while weighing the gold found it was about 700 grams.

The total goods valued at Rs. 1.02 crores were seized and the passengers were arrested for further investigation.