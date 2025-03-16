Go native with this one-stop-shop diner: A sustainable dining experience in Chennai

CHENNAI: As restaurants in Chennai are currently cashing in on concepts of mindful eating and a sustainable lifestyle, Go Native, one of the leading players in Bengaluru, boasts five outlets across the city. The group has now recently opened its first restaurant in Chennai.

Situated in one of Alwarpet's tranquil lanes, customers can shop at their fashion store on the ground floor before ascending to enjoy some of the finest flavours on the first floor. “Eight years ago, when we launched our first outlet in Bengaluru, our vision was to create a one-stop shop for sustainable alternatives like bamboo toothbrushes, handloom sarees, and handcrafted jewellery, complemented by exceptional food,” shares Anvitha Prashanth, founder of Go Native.

For the Chennai branch, the team sources ingredients from within an 800 km radius. “Back then, people primarily visited us to savour innovative flavours created with mindful ingredients. They were not aware yet of conscious and sustainable living. We are pleased that through our efforts, many have been introduced to the concept and some eco-friendly brands. Our customer base is predominantly multi-generational,” she remarks.

Discussing the menu curation for Go Native Chennai, Anvitha explains, “Currently, we are offering what we offer on our Bengaluru menu. However, we are collaborating with Arusuvai Arasu Caterers to thoroughly understand Tamil cuisine and the tastes of the Chennai populace. Diners can anticipate authentic flavours paired with our innovative twist. These dishes will debut in the next few weeks.”

Anvitha was pleasantly surprised by the reception of the newly opened diner. “It is overwhelming, and Chennai is embracing the veganism trend. The city already has a significant demographic that prefers vegetarian dishes. People are consciously choosing to alter their lifestyles and preferences as their awareness expands,” she adds.

To combat Chennai's sweltering heat and humid weather, the tender coconut berry punch and kokum cumin mojito came to our rescue. Next, we sampled the sweet potato mochi accompanied by a sweet and spicy peanut sauce. This sauce truly elevates the dish to another level.

The bitterness of kale in the Thai guava and kale salad may not be to everyone's taste. The paneer chukka bruschetta pleasantly surprises with its perfect balance of flavours. Following that, the paneer and sweet potato ghee roast, served with flaky paratha, is wonderfully delicious, with a hint of lemon adding an extra kick.

In the main course, the spices in the jackfruit donne biryani transport us back to Bengaluru. Jackfruit is used to replicate lamb meat, providing the ideal texture to the dish. For all palak enthusiasts, the green palak khichdi and palak dosa are a must-try, as the green leafy vegetable shines without masking its natural flavours. Of all the dishes we sampled, the zucchini noodles is our least favourite, as the slightly raw taste of the vegetable did not appeal to us.

Overall, our verdict is the portion sizes that Go Native serves are well worth every penny we spend.