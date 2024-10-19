Glass door shatters at Chennai airport yet again, triggers panic among passengers, staff

CHENNAI: A glass door on the transit path between the international and domestic terminals at the Chennai International Airport shattered suddenly, triggering panic among passengers and staff.

The 7 feet tall and 3 feet wide glass door in the vicinity of Gate 5, where international transit passengers move to the domestic terminal, suddenly shattered and hung precariously, alarming passengers who were walking by. The matter was immediately brought to the attention of the airport officials.

Airport authorities quickly sealed off the path and redirected passengers through an alternative path to reach the domestic terminal.

An inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the incident. Officials are reviewing CCTV footage to ascertain whether a passenger's luggage trolley accidentally struck the door or if the glass broke spontaneously.

This incident has revived concerns among passengers and staff about the safety of glass installations at the airport. In the past, more than 90 such cases of glass doors shattering have happened in the old terminal, creating widespread concern.

The issue had seemingly stopped after the new terminals became operational. The rerun of the incident has caused anxiety among airport users once again.

Airport authorities said they are working to replace the broken glass door and ensure the safety of passengers moving through the affected area.