Glass art show explores five elements of nature

CHENNAI: The five elements - fire, earth, water, air, and space - have held profound significance across cultures and time, representing more than just matter. They are symbols, forces, and reflections of the cosmos itself. Prominent glass artiste Anjali Venkat explores these fundamental elements in her latest work. Her creations, previously in the making, are now being showcased at Apparao Galleries in an exhibition titled 'Dance of the Five Elements – Fragments of Expressions'. This immersive exhibition offers a deep exploration of the elements that have shaped humanity’s understanding of existence for centuries.

Anjali Venkat

Through her distinctive approach to glass, Anjali breathes life into these elements, telling a narrative of transformation, grounding, fluidity, breath, and vastness. “The gallery has been divided into sections representing each element, creating an immersive experience as you journey through Earth, Water, Fire, and Space. I’ve depicted my interpretation of these elements in glass and textiles, with a few textile works on display as well,” Anjali explains.

Each artwork represents one of the five elements. “These art pieces are made up of hundreds of small fragments, which is why the exhibition is titled Dance of the Five Elements - Fragments of Expressions. I enjoy creating these small pieces and assembling them into something larger. It’s an intense exhibition, with a lot of pieces and a lot of work behind it,” she adds.

Anjali has been working on this project for nearly a year and is thrilled to present the fruits of her labor. “Nature has always been my inspiration. Each time I create a piece, I try to convey some version of what I observe - whether it's plants, water, or the nature around me. My morning walks are often where I find these ideas,” she smiles.

Confluence

Glass is a challenging medium, but for Anjali, it’s part of the excitement. “Glass is not easy to work with, and expressing abstract concepts through it can be difficult. But that’s what makes it interesting. The challenge of pushing boundaries is what keeps us, as artistes, engaged and excited.”

Flame of the Forest







