Girl child, sleeping with parents beneath flyover, stolen in Erode

COIMBATORE: A two-year-old girl sleeping with her parents beneath a flyover was abducted by an unidentified man in Erode on Wednesday night.

According to police, Venkadesan (25), his wife Keerthana (22) were asleep with their five-year-old son Anok and two-year-old daughter Vandana beneath the flyover near Lakshmi Nagar in Bhavani on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway.

The couple, hailing from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, has been staying beneath the flyover and ekes out a living by selling broomsticks. “They were sleeping with their children inside a net. Past midnight, Venkadesh woke up and was shocked to find his daughter Vandana missing and the netlon cut open, “police said.

The couple, accompanied by other workers staying beneath the flyover, went on a frantic search, but couldn’t find the baby. On receiving a complaint, the Chithode police rushed to the spot and joined the search.

The police then scrutinised the CCTV footage and spotted a man taking away the child. A case has been registered, and two special teams led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Rathinakumar have been formed to trace the culprit and rescue the baby.

In a similar incident, last month, a nine-month-old baby was stolen from a couple sleeping beneath a flyover in Salem. Later, the police nabbed a construction worker and rescued the baby.