Ginger, snake gourd get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Oct 10

CHENNAI: The Koyambedu wholesale market on Friday (October 10) recorded fluctuations in vegetable prices, with ginger, snake gourd, and cabbage witnessing price hikes while beans became cheaper.

According to traders, the price of ginger surged by Rs 20, rising from Rs 60 on Monday to Rs 80 per kg today.

The price of snake gourd increased by Rs 20, from Rs 10 to Rs 30 per kg. Cabbage rose by Rs 8, from Rs 7 on October 6 to Rs 15 today.

Meanwhile, beans prices dropped by Rs 10, from Rs 50 on October 6 to Rs 40 today.

Meanwhile, prices of onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have also stayed stable for the past few days.

Onions are sold at Rs 23 per kg, tomatoes at Rs 18 per kg, and potatoes at Rs 30 per kg.