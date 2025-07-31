Ginger, green chillies and beans get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on July 31









CHENNAI: The price of vegetables has seen changes on Thursday, when compared to the prices on July 27 (Sunday).

The price of ginger has increased from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 60 per kg.

Similarly, the price of green chilli, which was Rs 50 per kg, has risen by Rs 10 and is now being sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Beans, which was sold at Rs 50 per kg, is now priced at Rs 60 per kg.

Garlic, which was priced at Rs 140 per kg last Sunday, has seen a decrease of Rs 10 and is currently being sold at Rs 130 per kg.

Vegetables like chow chow, lemon, and snake gourd have also seen a drop of Rs 5 per kg.

Chow chow is now sold at Rs 20 per kg, snake gourd at Rs 25 per kg, and lemon at Rs 35 per kg.

The price of ladies finger, bitter gourd, and drumstick remain unchanged and continue to be sold at Rs 30 per kg.

Small onions are being sold at Rs 60 per kg.

The price of peas remains stable at Rs 180 per kg.

Tomatoes at Rs 40 per kg, onions at Rs 20 per kg, and potatoes at Rs 30 per kg also continue to be sold without any change from Sunday's rates.















