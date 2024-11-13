Ginger gets cheaper on the pocket; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Nov 13

CHENNAI: The price of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market continued to record moderate fluctuations on Wednesday, influenced by factors such as supply, demand, and seasonal variations.

The price of ginger saw a sudden drop today after a recent rise.

It were sold for Rs 160 per kg today, compared to its price of Rs 180 on November 11, marking a fall of Rs 20.

Similarly, Ooty beetroot too experienced a Rs 5 price drop on Wednesday. From Rs 70 per kg on November 11, the rate went down to Rs 65 per kg today.

On the other hand, tomato whose price has been seeing variations recently saw a rise of Rs 5 today. It were sold at Rs 25 per kg on November 11 and Rs 30 per kg today.

Meanwhile, garlic price remains at Rs 400 per kg, and onions are priced at Rs 90 per kg. The surge in prices is due to a supply shortage from Nashik, the largest onion-producing region in the country.